Did US use Indian airspace for Iran strike? Centre clarifies

The Government of India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked rumors that the United States used Indian airspace for its Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran 's nuclear sites. The PIB's Fact Check unit called the claim "FAKE" and confirmed that "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer." The US operation targeted three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Twitter Post PIB's post on X Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer #PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is FAKE



❌Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation… pic.twitter.com/x28NSkUzEh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 22, 2025

Official clarification What General Dan Caine said The PIB's Fact Check unit referred to a press briefing by General Dan Caine, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair. In his briefing, General Caine confirmed that no US aircraft entered Indian airspace during Operation Midnight Hammer. He said the operation was aimed at "severely degrading Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure" and detailed the routes taken by US aircraft without entering Indian territory.

Operation details About Operation Midnight Hammer The operation was executed by US Central Command under General Erik Kurilla. It involved seven B-2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members. The US military used deception tactics, including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise during the operation. After the strikes, US President Donald Trump warned of further retaliation if peace was not achieved. He called the strikes "massive precision" attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.