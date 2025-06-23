Andhra man dead month after wedding; family blames 'wife's affair'
What's the story
A 32-year-old man, Tejeswar, was found dead in a canal in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He went missing on June 17, exactly a month after his marriage to Ishwarya on May 18. Tejeswar worked as a private land surveyor and dance teacher. The police have detained Ishwarya and her mother, Sujatha, for questioning in connection with the case.
Allegations
Family claims Ishwarya was having an affair
Tejeswar's family has accused Ishwarya of having an extramarital affair and conspiring to murder their son. They claim Sujatha works at a bank and that Ishwarya was in a relationship with a bank employee while also dating Tejeswar. The wedding was initially scheduled for February but had to be postponed when Ishwarya went missing. She later returned, professed her love for Tejeshwar, and married him.
Suspicion
Tejeswar's family suspected something was amiss
Tejeswar's family said they told him not to marry Ishwarya, but he went ahead with the wedding. Now, they suspect that Ishwarya and her mother conspired to murder him. A senior police officer confirmed an investigation is underway but did not confirm or deny the family's allegations.
Recent incident
Similar case in Indore; wife arrested for husband's murder
Tejeswar's death comes in the wake of a high-profile murder case involving Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja was murdered on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam, who was initially considered missing. Sonam surrendered to police on June 8 after Raja's mutilated body was found in a gorge on June 2. Police allege that Sonam plotted Raja's murder with her lover and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.