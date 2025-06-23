Andhra man dead month after wedding; family blames 'wife's affair'  

A 32-year-old man, Tejeswar, was found dead in a canal in Kurnool , Andhra Pradesh . He went missing on June 17, exactly a month after his marriage to Ishwarya on May 18. Tejeswar worked as a private land surveyor and dance teacher. The police have detained Ishwarya and her mother, Sujatha, for questioning in connection with the case.

Allegations Family claims Ishwarya was having an affair Tejeswar's family has accused Ishwarya of having an extramarital affair and conspiring to murder their son. They claim Sujatha works at a bank and that Ishwarya was in a relationship with a bank employee while also dating Tejeswar. The wedding was initially scheduled for February but had to be postponed when Ishwarya went missing. She later returned, professed her love for Tejeshwar, and married him.

Suspicion Tejeswar's family suspected something was amiss Tejeswar's family said they told him not to marry Ishwarya, but he went ahead with the wedding. Now, they suspect that Ishwarya and her mother conspired to murder him. A senior police officer confirmed an investigation is underway but did not confirm or deny the family's allegations.