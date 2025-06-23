Punjab property dealer, wife, teen son found dead inside SUV
What's the story
In a tragic incident, three members of a family were found dead inside their Toyota Fortuner SUV in Punjab's Patiala district. The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Sandeep Singh Rajpal, a property dealer; his 42-year-old wife, Mandeep Kaur; and their 15-year-old son, Abhay Singh. The vehicle was parked on an isolated village road near Tepla Banur along the National Highway.
Crime scene
Bodies with gunshot wounds
Farm workers discovered the vehicle and alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds and blood splattered inside the cabin of the SUV. Sandeep's body was in the driver's seat, Mandeep's in the front passenger seat, and Abhay's in the backseat. A handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle. The police are treating it as a possible suicide case but are investigating all angles.
Family background
Sandeep may have shot wife, son
A preliminary investigation suggests that Sandeep may have shot his wife and son before turning the gun on himself. The police noted that Abhay had been facing mental health issues. Sandeep was originally from Sikhwala village in Bathinda but had been living in Mohali for eight years. His brother lives in Bathinda, while his sister resides abroad, the police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, which is scheduled for Monday.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).