Punjab property dealer, wife, teen son found dead inside SUV 

In a tragic incident, three members of a family were found dead inside their Toyota Fortuner SUV in Punjab 's Patiala district. The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Sandeep Singh Rajpal, a property dealer; his 42-year-old wife, Mandeep Kaur; and their 15-year-old son, Abhay Singh. The vehicle was parked on an isolated village road near Tepla Banur along the National Highway.

Crime scene Bodies with gunshot wounds Farm workers discovered the vehicle and alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds and blood splattered inside the cabin of the SUV. Sandeep's body was in the driver's seat, Mandeep's in the front passenger seat, and Abhay's in the backseat. A handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle. The police are treating it as a possible suicide case but are investigating all angles.

Family background Sandeep may have shot wife, son A preliminary investigation suggests that Sandeep may have shot his wife and son before turning the gun on himself. The police noted that Abhay had been facing mental health issues. Sandeep was originally from Sikhwala village in Bathinda but had been living in Mohali for eight years. His brother lives in Bathinda, while his sister resides abroad, the police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, which is scheduled for Monday.