TikTok readies new app for US users ahead of sale

TikTok is all set to launch a new version of its video streaming app in the US on September 5, as per The Information. The update will be available on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. The move comes as part of a deal to sell its US business amid security concerns over user data storage. The current version of the app will continue working until March 2026, giving users time to transition to the new one.

Security measures Addressing US security concerns The new version of TikTok will tackle US security concerns and let the future owners manage the app. A group of non-Chinese tech firms, including Oracle, are expected to acquire TikTok's US operations. However, ByteDance, the original owner, will still hold a minority stake in the company. The Chinese government also needs to approve this sale before it can be finalized. The current geopolitical climate, including tariff negotiations, could influence the timing and structure of any final arrangement.

Launch timeline Deadline for US ban The next enforcement deadline for the US ban is September 17. The new version of TikTok in the US is likely to launch just before this date. The US Department of Justice has already sent letters to Apple and Google, assuring them that they won't be held liable for hosting the TikTok app on their servers as long as progress on the sale is being made.