Apple says 68% of iPhones now run iOS 18
What's the story
Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, has witnessed a remarkable uptake since its public launch in September 2024.
According to the latest data, the new OS is now installed on an impressive 68% of all compatible devices.
This marks a slight increase in adoption from last year when 66% of all iPhones were running the OS.
The adoption rate is even higher for iPhones launched in the last four years, with a whopping 76% running iOS 18.
Information
Older iOS versions still in use
The data also shows that 19% of all iPhones are still running on iOS 17, while 13% are on an even older version. Among iPhones launched in the last four years, 19% still use iOS 17 and 5% are on an earlier version.
AI integration
iOS 18's standout feature and adoption challenges
The highlight of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, a generative AI model that debuted with the system's first major update, 18.1.
The first version had some hiccups that required rolling back news notification summaries. The current public version is 18.2.1.
However, Apple hasn't revealed how many users have opted into its suite of generative AI features bundled with these updates.
Tablet adoption
iPadOS 18 adoption lags behind iOS 18
Unlike its mobile counterpart, iPadOS 18's adoption numbers are much lower.
As of now, just 53% of all iPads are running on iPadOS 18. The number rises slightly to 63% for those launched in the last four years.
These numbers suggest a slower uptake for the tablet-specific OS compared to iOS 18.