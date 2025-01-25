What's the story

Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, has witnessed a remarkable uptake since its public launch in September 2024.

According to the latest data, the new OS is now installed on an impressive 68% of all compatible devices.

This marks a slight increase in adoption from last year when 66% of all iPhones were running the OS.

The adoption rate is even higher for iPhones launched in the last four years, with a whopping 76% running iOS 18.