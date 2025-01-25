Reliance Jio's new UPI feature eliminates need for paid soundboxes
What's the story
In a game-changing move, Reliance Jio has introduced a new feature, JioSoundPay, exclusively for its JioBharat devices.
The innovative service is aimed at helping India's 50 million small-scale merchants.
With the new feature, users will get free, instant, and multilingual audio confirmations for every UPI payment.
It is aimed at simplifying business for small vendors, kirana stores, and roadside eateries across the country.
Financial benefits
JioSoundPay: A cost-effective solution for small merchants
Traditionally, small merchants have been shelling out ₹125/month on sound boxes to get UPI payment alerts.
With JioSoundPay, users of the JioBharat devices can save as much as ₹1,500/year.
The company said that this feature enables small merchants to recover the entire cost of their phone in just six months, making it an extremely cost-effective solution.
Device overview
JioBharat phone: A tool for digital transformation
Launched more than a year ago, the JioBharat phone is the world's most affordable 4G phone, priced at just ₹699.
The addition of JioSoundPay feature on this device further highlights Jio's dedication toward promoting Digital India.
The company wants to help small entrepreneurs embrace technology for seamless business operations and turn India into a digital society.
Cultural integration
Celebrating Republic Day with patriotic tunes
In celebration of India's 75th Republic Day, Jio has also released contemporary versions of "Vande Mataram" on JioSoundPay.
These versions blend traditional tunes with contemporary musical elements.
Users can set these renditions as their JioTune via the MyJio app or JioSaavn, giving a patriotic touch to their daily routine of life.