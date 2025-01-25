What's the story

In a game-changing move, Reliance Jio has introduced a new feature, JioSoundPay, exclusively for its JioBharat devices.

The innovative service is aimed at helping India's 50 million small-scale merchants.

With the new feature, users will get free, instant, and multilingual audio confirmations for every UPI payment.

It is aimed at simplifying business for small vendors, kirana stores, and roadside eateries across the country.