Stefanos Tsitsipas parts ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic: Details here

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic in less than two months of collaboration. Tsitsipas announced the news on his Instagram story, saying working with Ivanisevic was "brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey." Tsitsipas had hired Ivanisevic in May following a series of disappointing results at Grand Slam tournaments.

Wimbledon woes Tsitsipas had to retire from Wimbledon 2024 Tsitsipas, who is currently ranked 29th, had to retire from his first-round match at Wimbledon in June owing to a back injury. He was trailing 6-3, 6-2 against French qualifier Valentin Royer at the time. After this early exit, Ivanisevic had criticized Tsitsipas harshly, saying he had "never seen a more unprepared player" in his life. He added, "With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. This is really bad."

Mutual respect Tsitsipas thanks Ivanisevic as he parts ways Despite the harsh words from his coach, Tsitsipas expressed his gratitude toward Ivanisevic. The former thanked him "for the time, effort and energy" he dedicated." "As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran, not just for what he's achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person. I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward," Tsitsipas wrote.

Performance A look at Tsitsipas's recent performance As per ATP, Tsitsipas has made it to just one quarter-final in his last nine Grand Slams. The Greek star last reached a Grand Slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. He was defeated by Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas has not yet claimed a major title. He has won a solitary match at Grand Slams this year, the opening round of Roland Garros. Tsitsipas has won three ATP titles since the start of 2023.