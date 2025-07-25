Arjun Ashokan's 'Thalavara' tackles vitiligo, poster out

Thalavara gets a solo release day—no other Malayalam films are set for August 15. Produced by Shebin Backer and Mahesh Narayanan, the movie features music from Electronic Kili, editing by Rahul Radhakrishnan, and cinematography from Anirudh Aneesh.

Ashokan's busy schedule

Ashokan has a busy month: he'll appear in horror flick Sumathi Valavu on August 1 and action thriller Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies soon after.

Earlier this year, you might've caught him in Bromance on Sony LIV or OTTplay Premium.