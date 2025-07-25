Next Article
'War 2' trailer: Hrithik, Jr NTR face off in battle
The War 2 trailer just dropped on July 25, and it's already turning heads with its intense action.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this sequel brings Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face-to-face in a high-stakes battle, ramping up the excitement for what's next.
Alia shares trailer, calls it 'Mazedaaaaaaaaaar'
Alia Bhatt shared the trailer on Instagram, calling it "Mazedaaaaaaaaaar" and saying she can't wait to watch it in theaters.
War 2 hits screens August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil as part of YRF's growing Spy Universe (think Pathaan and Tiger 3). Fans are counting down!