'Bigg Boss 19' drops new logo, theme revealed

More than 150 episodes this season

This will be the longest Bigg Boss yet, running over five months.

Salman Khan hosts for the first three months, then Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor step in.

The show kicks off on JioHotstar before moving to TV.

For contestants: Dubai-based AI doll Habubu is confirmed, and India's AI Kavya Mehra might join too—but most of the lineup is still a mystery, keeping everyone guessing until launch day.