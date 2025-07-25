Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' drops new logo, theme revealed
Bigg Boss 19 just dropped its new logo—a colorful, eye-catching design that matches this year's "Rewind" theme.
The idea? Bringing back highlights from past seasons with a fresh twist.
Salman Khan returns as host, with the promise of plenty of surprises for fans.
More than 150 episodes this season
This will be the longest Bigg Boss yet, running over five months.
Salman Khan hosts for the first three months, then Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor step in.
The show kicks off on JioHotstar before moving to TV.
For contestants: Dubai-based AI doll Habubu is confirmed, and India's AI Kavya Mehra might join too—but most of the lineup is still a mystery, keeping everyone guessing until launch day.