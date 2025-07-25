Next Article
Kangana's 'Udta Punjab' remark on drug abuse draws political fire
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stirred up debate in Parliament by claiming drug addiction among Himachal Pradesh youth is rising because of smuggling from Pakistan through Punjab—she even compared it to the movie Udta Punjab.
Her remarks quickly drew pushback from Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party, who criticized them.
Himachal's Governor vs Punjab Finance Minister
Himachal's Governor backed Kangana, pointing out drug-related cases have jumped sharply in recent years and there's only one rehab center in the state.
On the other side, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema dismissed her claims as misleading and said blaming just Punjab ignores that drug abuse is a wider regional problem—not just about one state.