'Udaipur Files' to release on August 8 after legal battle
After some legal drama, "Udaipur Files" is officially set to release on August 8, 2025.
The Supreme Court cleared the last big hurdle, sending any remaining issues to the Delhi High Court and ending weeks of uncertainty for the film's debut.
'Truth always wins,' says director Bharat Shrinate
Starring Vijay Raaz and produced by Amit Jani, "Udaipur Files" tackles sensitive topics that sparked controversy and court battles.
Director Bharat Shrinate shared his relief at the decision, saying "Truth always wins."
The film industry is calling this a win for creative freedom, and many expect the movie to kick off some important conversations when it hits screens worldwide.