How much have Modi's foreign trips in 5yrs cost Centre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits between 2021 and 2025 have cost the Indian government nearly ₹362 crore. The data was shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, responding to a question from Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien. In 2025 alone, over ₹67 crore was spent on visits to five countries, including high-profile trips to the United States and France.
2025 trips to France, US top expenditure
The most expensive trip in 2025 was to France, which cost over ₹25 crore. The United States visit followed closely, with an expenditure of over ₹16 crore. However, the costs for some of Modi's foreign travels in 2025—to Canada for the G7 summit, to Brazil for the BRICS summit, and to Mauritius—have not been entirely settled; therefore, they were not included in the calculations. Overall, Modi made 33 trips abroad from 2021 to 2025.
Previous years' foreign trip expenditures revealed
Year-wise, in 2024, ₹109 crore was spent on trips to 16 countries, including Russia and Ukraine. Notably, Modi's 2023 visit to the United States, where he met former President Joe Biden, cost over ₹22 crore. These visits often include discussions on trade, investment and security matters vital for India's growth and stability. In 2022, significant expenses were incurred during visits to Germany and Japan, costing over ₹9 crore and ₹8 crore, respectively.
2022 visits to Germany, Japan and their costs
The data also included information on public engagements and advertising and broadcasting expenses. For instance, Modi's 2023 visit to Egypt saw an expenditure of ₹11.90 lakh on advertising. In France, Modi has at least nine engagements this year, including the opening of the new Indian embassy in Marseille and a planned visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery. In the US, Modi had bilateral meetings with Donald Trump, followed by dinner. He also met with various American personalities, including Elon Musk.