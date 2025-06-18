Nissan unveils new LEAF EV with up to 600km range
What's the story
Nissan has unveiled the third generation of its iconic LEAF electric vehicle (EV), a model that has played a pivotal role in popularizing EVs since its launch in 2010.
The new LEAF was revealed during a live-streamed event on YouTube, highlighting its key features and specifications.
The biggest highlight is the extended range of up to 600km for some models.
Feature upgrades
Nissan LEAF EV now supports CCS plug standard
The new LEAF also ditches the original CHAdeMO plug protocol for the more common CCS.
It comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and is compatible with vehicle-to-home in Japan and vehicle-to-grid in Europe.
Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa said, "The original LEAF helped popularize electric vehicles, and this third generation invites consumers to embrace an EV lifestyle with a range of compelling features."
Design evolution
The standard model delivers a range of up to 436km
The 2026 Nissan LEAF sports a more SUV-like body style than its predecessor, which was an iconic hatchback. This change is said to improve aerodynamics and range.
The car houses a 52kWh liquid-cooled battery pack that powers the motor with an output of 174hp and torque of up to 345Nm.
This battery pack delivers up to 436km on a single charge.
Performance boost
A bigger battery pack is also available
The new LEAF also gets a bigger 75kWh battery pack with an upgraded motor, delivering an output of up to 214hp and torque of up to 355Nm.
This larger battery pack promises a range of up to 604km.
The vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature will be available for customers, making it easier to power equipment from the boot of the car.
Cabin comforts
The infotainment screen runs fully on Android Automotive
The interior of the new LEAF comes with dual screens, one located behind the steering wheel and another as the main infotainment unit. It also offers route planning for the first time in a LEAF model.
The infotainment screen runs fully on Android Automotive, giving easy access to Google Maps, services, and apps through the Play Store.
The new model also features a moonroof with a night-dimming feature.
Design details
The original LEAF was launched 15 years ago
The new LEAF looks more like an SUV with some sedan features. It gets pop-out door handles for better aerodynamics and efficiency.
Local pricing and specifications of the new model will likely be announced early next year, ahead of its launch in 2026.
The original LEAF was launched 15 years ago and has sold over 700,000 units since then.