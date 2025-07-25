Operation Sindoor ongoing; military must learn 'shastra', 'shaastra': CDS Chauhan 

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has confirmed that Operation Sindoor is still underway, stressing the need for constant high-level preparedness. "As I said earlier, there are no runners up in war," he said at a defense seminar in Delhi. The seminar was part of the 'No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme' and focused on aerospace power's role in safeguarding India's sovereignty and national interests.

Counter-terrorism operation Operation Sindoor was launched after Pahalgam terror attack Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, following the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people. The operation targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, belonging to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Over 100 terrorists were neutralized during this military operation.

Evolving warfare Future soldiers will need to be a mix of warriors CDS Chauhan also emphasized that it is essential for soldiers to learn about both shastra (warfare) shaastra (knowledge). "The warrior today needs to master all three levels of warfare—tactical, operational and strategic in all domains," he added. The CDS also spoke about what he called the "third revolution in military warfare." "This form of warfare merges kinetic and non-kinetic means, combining elements of first- and second-generation warfare with the third. It is converging tactical, operational, and strategic kinds of domains."

Military drill Indian Air Force conducting major air exercise in Rajasthan The CDS's remarks came as the Indian Air Force (IAF) was conducting a major air exercise in Rajasthan. The three-day exercise, which started on Wednesday, is being held near the India-Pakistan border. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued for the region to ensure uninterrupted military operations. Fighter jets such as the Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI are participating in this drill.