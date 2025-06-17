What's the story

Concerns have risen in Japan after a suspected animal-to-human transmission of the Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS) virus led to a veterinarian's death.

The vet, who remains unnamed, developed symptoms after treating a cat with SFTS virus in Mie prefecture in May.

Despite being hospitalized, he died days later.

An autopsy failed to find the typical tick bite that transmits SFTS, raising questions about how the infection occurred.