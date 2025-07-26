Karan Johar to release 'Mirai' in Hindi? Producer reveals

TG Vishwa Prasad, a prominent Telugu producer, has confirmed that his team is in advanced talks with Karan Johar for the Hindi release of their upcoming superhero film Mirai . He told Deccan Chronicle, "We are indeed in talks with Dharma Productions to release our big-ticket superhero film Mirai in Hindi since it has a universal theme."

Screening plans Johar will watch the movie soon Prasad revealed that the discussions are progressing positively, and they plan to screen Mirai for Johar soon. The producer is optimistic about Mirai's success in the Hindi market, following the massive success of Karthikeya 2. "The Hindi-speaking audience has shown a great appetite for fresh superhero content, and Mirai is our next big offering after Karthikeya 2," he said.

Film expectations Prasad on casting Teja Sajja Prasad also clarified that casting Teja Sajja, known for HanuMan, was not exactly a strategic move. "Honestly, we signed Teja even before HanuMan was released. He was cast while the film was still in production because he perfectly fit the 'underdog-turned-superhero' role — and he has done a fantastic job."