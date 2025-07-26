WhatsApp to let you import profile pictures from Instagram, Facebook
What's the story
Meta is working on a new feature for WhatsApp that would let users import their profile pictures from Instagram or Facebook. The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (up to 2.25.21.23). Some beta testers have already received this feature, with more expected to get it in the coming weeks.
User experience
How to import profile photos
The new feature is pretty straightforward. Users will have to head over to their profile settings and click on edit to change their profile picture. They will then see two new options: Instagram and Facebook. This way, instead of taking screenshots and reducing the picture quality, users can directly sync their display pictures across different Meta platforms.
Account sync
Need to sync accounts first
To use this feature, users will first have to sync their WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook accounts in the Meta accounts center. This is a process that was started by Meta earlier this year. The move is part of a broader effort to create an integrated experience for users across its platforms.
Information
What's new for business users?
The integration also brings new features for business users. For instance, businesses can now add a WhatsApp contact button to their Instagram profile. This directly connects potential customers to their WhatsApp number, further streamlining communication between businesses and customers on these platforms.