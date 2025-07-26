WhatsApp to let you import profile pictures from Instagram, Facebook

Meta is working on a new feature for WhatsApp that would let users import their profile pictures from Instagram or Facebook. The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (up to 2.25.21.23). Some beta testers have already received this feature, with more expected to get it in the coming weeks.

User experience How to import profile photos The new feature is pretty straightforward. Users will have to head over to their profile settings and click on edit to change their profile picture. They will then see two new options: Instagram and Facebook. This way, instead of taking screenshots and reducing the picture quality, users can directly sync their display pictures across different Meta platforms.

Account sync Need to sync accounts first To use this feature, users will first have to sync their WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook accounts in the Meta accounts center. This is a process that was started by Meta earlier this year. The move is part of a broader effort to create an integrated experience for users across its platforms.