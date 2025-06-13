Is a Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Ram Charan film happening soon?
What's the story
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, currently busy with Spirit starring Prabhas, is reportedly in talks with actor Ram Charan for a new film.
The project, which was initially discussed during the making of Arjun Reddy, could finally happen due to Charan's association with the production house and Reddy Vanga, reported Gulte.
Meanwhile, Animal Park has been delayed, giving Reddy Vanga time for this venture while Charan is busy shooting Peddi.
Collaboration details
Project was discussed during 'Arjun Reddy'
The potential collaboration between Reddy Vanga and Charan has been in the pipeline since their discussions during Arjun Reddy.
At that time, Reddy Vanga had expressed interest in working with the UV production house.
Now, reports suggest that the production team is eager to cast Charan as the lead actor in this project.
Additionally, Charan's close friendship with Vikram of the production house and Reddy Vanga is reportedly helping to drive these discussions forward.
Project updates
'Spirit' and 'Animal Park' are Reddy Vanga's upcoming films
Reddy Vanga has already announced two upcoming films, Spirit and Animal Park.
While Spirit is likely to go on floors soon with Prabhas, Animal Park, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal, will be delayed due to Ranbir Kapoor's busy schedule.
This delay gives Reddy Vanga time to focus on his other projects, including the potential collaboration with Charan.
Meanwhile, Charan is currently shooting for Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. Reports suggest that 30% of the film has been completed.