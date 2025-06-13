What's the story

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, currently busy with Spirit starring Prabhas, is reportedly in talks with actor Ram Charan for a new film.

The project, which was initially discussed during the making of Arjun Reddy, could finally happen due to Charan's association with the production house and Reddy Vanga, reported Gulte.

Meanwhile, Animal Park has been delayed, giving Reddy Vanga time for this venture while Charan is busy shooting Peddi.