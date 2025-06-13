What's the story

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane recently shared a video from the wrap-up party of his forthcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

The celebration was marred by a "freak accident" when a cluster of helium balloons burst just eight to nine feet behind the crew.

Despite this unexpected incident, Rane assured fans that everyone was safe.

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is directed by Milap Zaveri.