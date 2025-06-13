A 'freak accident' disrupts Harshvardhan-Sonam's 'Ek Deewane...' wrap-up party
What's the story
Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane recently shared a video from the wrap-up party of his forthcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
The celebration was marred by a "freak accident" when a cluster of helium balloons burst just eight to nine feet behind the crew.
Despite this unexpected incident, Rane assured fans that everyone was safe.
The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is directed by Milap Zaveri.
Post details
'God is on your film's side...'
In the video, Rane, Bajwa, and other crew members are seen cutting a cake surrounded by balloons and fireworks. The sudden burst of helium balloons adds a dramatic twist to the celebration.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Rane wrote, "You know God is on your film's side when a mishap doesn't touch you."
"Thankfully, everyone was safe today early morning...when a huge bunch of helium balloons burst 8-9 feet behind us!"
Film details
Film to clash with 'Kantara' and 'Ikkis'
Further, Rane added, "Accidents and hiccups chose to keep distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film."
The movie is a musical love story. Written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekhi, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is set to release on October 2. It will clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.