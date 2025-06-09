'There are three heroes': Paresh Rawal corrects 'Hera Pheri' fan
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who recently announced his exit from the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, made a heart-warming gesture online.
A fan on X (formerly Twitter) called him the "hero" of the Hera Pheri franchise and urged him to reconsider his decision.
To which, Rawal replied: "NO... There are three heroes in Hera Pheri."
Fans continue to express hope for his return, but there is no official indication of this happening.
Twitter Post
Paresh Rawal says 'three heroes' of 'Hera Pheri'
Exit details
Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'
Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 was officially confirmed by the actor. He clarified that his decision was not due to creative differences with filmmaker Priyadarshan, whom he holds in high regard.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who is also one of the producers of Hera Pheri 3, has sued Rawal for ₹25 crore in damages for backing out of the film.
Kumar's response
Kumar defended Rawal, too
At the trailer launch of his latest film Housefull 5, a fan called Rawal "foolish" for leaving Hera Pheri 3.
Kumar defended the actor, saying it's "not right" to address Rawal as "foolish."
"Using this kind of word for one of my co-stars, like a foolish word or something, I would not appreciate it, and that's not right," he said.
Birthday wish
Suniel Shetty's birthday post for Rawal
On Rawal's birthday on May 30, his Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty had shared a picture of the two. The picture had Kumar cropped out.
"To the man... Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always," Shetty wrote on X.
Twitter Post
Shetty wished Rawal on his birthday
Director's insight
Priyadarshan on Kumar's lawsuit against Rawal
Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who was supposed to direct Hera Pheri 3, revealed that Kumar was deeply affected by Rawal's exit.
He said, "Akshay bought the entire rights of the Hera Pheri franchise for ₹10 crore from Firoz Nadiadwala... This is not just for Hera Pheri 3 but the entire franchise."