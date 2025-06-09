What's the story

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who recently announced his exit from the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, made a heart-warming gesture online.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) called him the "hero" of the Hera Pheri franchise and urged him to reconsider his decision.

To which, Rawal replied: "NO... There are three heroes in Hera Pheri."

Fans continue to express hope for his return, but there is no official indication of this happening.