Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab': Sanjay Dutt is mystical in first-look

Prabhas , the star of the upcoming horror-comedy The Raja Saab, has unveiled the first look of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt from the film. The poster features Dutt in a rugged and aged avatar with long gray hair framing his weathered face. He stands against a haunting backdrop of cobwebs and a dimly lit decaying room, hinting at his spine-chilling character in the movie.

Social media 'Get ready to witness a terrifying presence that will...' Prabhas took to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Wishing the ever-inspiring Sanjay Dutt sir a very happy birthday! Grateful to share the screen with you." The official pages of the film also shared the poster, writing, "Team #TheRajaSaab wishes the Powerhouse and versatile Sanju Baba a very Happy Birthday. Get ready to witness a terrifying presence that will shake you to the core this Dec 5th in cinemas." The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar.

Film details The film features the biggest horror set in India The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy, a departure from the action or fantasy dramas that Prabhas has been part of in recent years. The film features a unique Haveli set, reportedly the biggest horror set ever built in India at 41,256 sq ft. It will be released on December 5.