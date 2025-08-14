Box office buzz: 'War 2' dominates advance ticket sales
War 2, the latest action-packed entry in YRF's Spy Universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr NTR as Vikram, and Kiara Advani in a key role.
The film has generated major buzz among fans ahead of its release.
'War 2' eyes ₹80 crore global opening day
War 2 pulled in ₹29 crore worldwide from advance bookings on day one—₹20.5 crore from India and ₹11 crore overseas.
Strong demand came from Telugu regions, even though Hindi markets started slow.
Experts predict a huge opening with around ₹50 crore net expected in India alone, aiming for nearly ₹80 crore globally on day one.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2': How big is the gap?
Despite the hype, War 2's advance sales are still far behind Rajinikanth's Coolie, which raked in ₹100 crore for its opening weekend and collected over four times more than War 2 on day one.
Coolie's massive lead highlights just how competitive big releases have become this year.