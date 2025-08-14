Box office buzz: 'War 2' dominates advance ticket sales

War 2 pulled in ₹29 crore worldwide from advance bookings on day one—₹20.5 crore from India and ₹11 crore overseas. Strong demand came from Telugu regions, even though Hindi markets started slow. Experts predict a huge opening with around ₹50 crore net expected in India alone, aiming for nearly ₹80 crore globally on day one.

'Coolie' vs 'War 2': How big is the gap?

Despite the hype, War 2's advance sales are still far behind Rajinikanth's Coolie, which raked in ₹100 crore for its opening weekend and collected over four times more than War 2 on day one.

Coolie's massive lead highlights just how competitive big releases have become this year.