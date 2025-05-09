'Fifty Shades' director James Foley dies at 71 from cancer
What's the story
James Foley, the celebrated director of the Fifty Shades franchise, is no more. He was 71.
The news of his demise was confirmed on Thursday (local time) by his publicist to The Hollywood Reporter.
Foley died earlier this week following a "years-long struggle" with brain cancer.
Foley is most famous for helming movies like Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. The films were part of the successful Fifty Shades franchise, adapted from E.L. James's novels.
Career highlights
Foley's impressive career and collaborations
Foley made his directorial debut with the 1984 romantic drama Reckless and gained acclaim for At Close Range, starring Sean Penn and Christopher Walken.
The film featured Madonna's hit Live to Tell, marking the beginning of a long creative collaboration between the two.
Foley went on to direct several of Madonna's music videos, including Dress You Up, Papa Don't Preach, True Blue, and the concert film Madonna Live: The Virgin Tour.
He also directed her in Who's That Girl?.
Notable work
'Glengarry Glen Ross' cemented Foley's legacy in cinema and television
Foley's standout achievement was Glengarry Glen Ross (1992), a gripping adaptation of David Mamet's play featuring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, and Alec Baldwin.
It became a defining drama of the decade. Foley also made his mark in television, directing episodes of House of Cards, Billions, Hannibal, and Wayward Pines.
He is survived by siblings Kevin, Eileen, and Jo Ann, and nephew Quinn Foley, and was predeceased by brother Gerard Foley.