James Foley, the celebrated director of the Fifty Shades franchise, is no more. He was 71.

The news of his demise was confirmed on Thursday (local time) by his publicist to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foley died earlier this week following a "years-long struggle" with brain cancer.

Foley is most famous for helming movies like Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. The films were part of the successful Fifty Shades franchise, adapted from E.L. James's novels.