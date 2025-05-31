May 31, 202510:51 am

What's the story

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's latest film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is steadily climbing the box office ladder.

The romantic comedy, released on May 23, has earned over ₹47cr in just eight days.

Its domestic collection rose to ₹47.25cr after earning ₹3.15cr on Friday (May 30), per Sacnilk.

The film, directed by Karan Sharma, is expected to cross the ₹50cr mark on Saturday.