Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' nears ₹50cr mark
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's latest film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is steadily climbing the box office ladder.
The romantic comedy, released on May 23, has earned over ₹47cr in just eight days.
Its domestic collection rose to ₹47.25cr after earning ₹3.15cr on Friday (May 30), per Sacnilk.
The film, directed by Karan Sharma, is expected to cross the ₹50cr mark on Saturday.
Box office comparison
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' outperformed Gabbi's previous film
The film has already surpassed the India nett collection of Gabbi's last film, Baby John, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Bollywood debutant Keerthy Suresh.
In contrast, Rao dominated the box office last year with Stree 2, which collected over ₹600cr at the box office.
Despite facing competition from big releases like Kesari 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf has managed to carve its own niche.
Audience engagement
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' witnessed steady growth in viewership
On Friday, Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.90% in cinemas.
The film witnessed a gradual increase in viewership, with morning shows starting at 5.27%, afternoon shows increasing to 11.80%, evening shows at 11.21%, and night shows peaking at 15.32%.
The film's unique storyline and relatable characters have struck a chord with audiences.
Digital release
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to stream on Prime Video soon
Despite its impressive box office performance, Bhool Chuk Maaf will have a limited theatrical run.
During the recent India-Pakistan tensions, the producers decided to cancel its theatrical premiere and release the movie directly on Prime Video.
However, this led to a legal dispute with multiplex chain PVR INOX.
Eventually, after court proceedings, Maddock Films decided to give the film a two-week theatrical run before its digital premiere.
It will be available for streaming on Prime Video from June 6.