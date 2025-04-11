What's the story

The much-awaited film SSMB29, featuring Mahesh Babu, is said to be eyeing a March 25, 2027, release, a Gulte report stated.

This date would fall on the fifth anniversary of director SS Rajamouli's last blockbuster, RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Rajamouli is known for taking his time with films, often spending up to five years between projects.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the producers or the director's team about this possible release date.