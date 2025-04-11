'SSMB29' might release on the same date as 'RRR'
What's the story
The much-awaited film SSMB29, featuring Mahesh Babu, is said to be eyeing a March 25, 2027, release, a Gulte report stated.
This date would fall on the fifth anniversary of director SS Rajamouli's last blockbuster, RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
Rajamouli is known for taking his time with films, often spending up to five years between projects.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the producers or the director's team about this possible release date.
Film format
'SSMB29' to be a single film, not divided into parts
Contrary to earlier speculations, SSMB29 will be released as a single complete movie and not in parts.
Reportedly, Rajamouli made this decision to maintain a compact storytelling approach without unnecessary stretching.
A significant part of the movie was shot in Odisha, with glimpses from the set going viral online.
While other directors like Prashanth Neel and Sukumar deliver big-budget hits faster, Rajamouli's focus on creating grand visual experiences sets him apart.
Cast
Cast and music details of 'SSMB29'
The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, along with Babu.
MM Keeravani is composing the musical score for SSMB29.
In a previous interview, he shared that Rajamouli had asked him to create a new sound for the film, which has kept him on his toes.
"I've never seen a film with a concept like this in my life. The genre itself is not just adventurous; composing music for this film is an adventure for me."