The in-call screen has been revamped

Google Phone app on Wear OS gets Material 3 Expressive

By Akash Pandey 05:08 pm Jul 19, 2025

Google is bringing a Material 3 Expressive redesign to its Phone app on Wear OS. The update comes with a revamped in-call screen, where the end call button has been enlarged and moved to the bottom edge of the display for easier access. The mute and overflow buttons have also been repositioned further up the screen, with call duration now appearing in the middle of the same line.