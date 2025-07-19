Google Phone app on Wear OS gets Material 3 Expressive
What's the story
Google is bringing a Material 3 Expressive redesign to its Phone app on Wear OS. The update comes with a revamped in-call screen, where the end call button has been enlarged and moved to the bottom edge of the display for easier access. The mute and overflow buttons have also been repositioned further up the screen, with call duration now appearing in the middle of the same line.
Homescreen update
Dialing interface also getting redesigned
The dialing interface of the Google Phone app on Wear OS is also getting the M3 Expressive treatment. However, this update hasn't been widely rolled out yet. The changes are in line with the redesign seen on phones and include a list-like "More" menu instead of a grid, just like Call Assist.
Call screen revamp
Updated incoming call screen
The most notable change in this update is the incoming call screen. It now gives users the option to answer calls by either sliding left/right or using buttons. These features are gradually being introduced for Wear OS devices. Some beta users are seeing the Home, Keypad, and Voicemail bottom bar, while others have access to the full Material 3 Expressive redesign.