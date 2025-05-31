ICC to implement new playing conditions from July 1
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to announce new playing conditions that will come into effect from July 1.
The changes include the return of a single ball for ODIs, among other modifications.
The decision was communicated to the members in an official statement, with the revised Playing Conditions (PCs) set to be implemented in Test matches starting in June and in international white-ball games starting next month.
In ODIs, while there will be two new balls initially, only one will be used from over 35 to 50.
Rule modifications
Key changes in ODI rules
The most significant change is the adjustment in the use of the second ball in ODIs.
Currently, each inning of a 50-over match uses two new balls.
The ICC's revised PCs state that two new balls will be used from overs 1 to 34, and then one of these balls will be chosen to continue for overs 35 to 50.
This was first reported by Cricbuzz on May 30.
Ball usage
ICC's explanation on new ball usage
The ICC clarified how the new ball will be used in ODIs.
"There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50," it said.
The chosen ball will then be used at both ends for the rest of the match unless a change is needed.
Concussion protocol
Changes to concussion replacement rules
Along with the ball usage rules, there are also changes to the concussion replacement protocols.
Teams will now have to provide a list of five concussion replacement players - one wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner and an all-rounder - to the match referee before a game.
If a replacement player suffers a concussion and needs another substitute under exceptional circumstances, the match referee will handle it.
Rule adoption
Implementation timeline for new rules
The existing rules will be applicable for the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting June 11.
The new PCs will come into effect from the next WTC cycle, starting with the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle on June 17.
The white-ball changes will also be implemented from this series, with ODI PCs being revised from the first ODI on July 2 and T20Is adopting changes from their first game on July 10.