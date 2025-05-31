What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to announce new playing conditions that will come into effect from July 1.

The changes include the return of a single ball for ODIs, among other modifications.

The decision was communicated to the members in an official statement, with the revised Playing Conditions (PCs) set to be implemented in Test matches starting in June and in international white-ball games starting next month.

In ODIs, while there will be two new balls initially, only one will be used from over 35 to 50.