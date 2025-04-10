What's the story

64-year-old Portugal women's cricketer Joanna Child has created history by becoming the second oldest player to make her debut in a T20 International match.

She made the record during her team's series opener against Norway on April 7 at Albergaria.

With this, she beats Andrew Brownlee from Falkland Islands (62 years, 145 days) and Cayman's Mally Moore (62 years, 25 days).

She now only trails Gibraltar's Sally Barton, who debuted at 66 years and 334 days.