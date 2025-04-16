What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently recalled his failed bid to acquire Snapchat more than a decade ago.

While testifying in an antitrust trial against Meta, Zuckerberg said he believed Snapchat wasn't fully realizing its growth potential when it was offered for acquisition.

"For what it's worth, I think if we had bought them [Snapchat] we would have accelerated their growth," he stated in a Washington DC court.