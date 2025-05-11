What's the story

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have displayed faith in India's equity market by pumping in ₹14,167 crore this month.

The massive inflow comes despite the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The positive trend comes after a net investment of ₹4,223 crore in April, the first inflow after three months of withdrawal.

Before this surge, FPIs had withdrawn ₹3,973 crore in March, ₹34,574 crore in February and a whopping ₹78,027 crore in January.