Subrahmanyam further revealed that India is set to overtake Germany as the third-largest economy in next three years.

He said, "It's only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to what is being planned...it's a matter of another 2, 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy."

The IMF's April edition of its World Economic Outlook report provides GDP growth projections, that support the possibility of India becoming the third-largest economy.