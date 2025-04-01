What's the story

A staple of Japanese cuisine, miso soup has a long history that goes back over a thousand years.

Miso paste came to Japan from China, introduced by Buddhist monks. It eventually morphed into the comforting soup we know today.

The simplicity of its ingredients- miso paste, tofu, seaweed, and green onions- belies its cultural significance and nutritious value.

Here's how miso soup made it from the past to our kitchens.