What's the story

Rajma, better known as kidney beans, has a long history that dates back to Mesoamerica.

Cultivated by ancient civilizations, these beans traveled across continents to become an integral part of Indian cuisine.

Nutritionally rich, rajma is protein and fiber-rich, making it a vegetarian favorite.

Here's taking a look at the journey of rajma, from its origins to its place in Indian kitchens today.