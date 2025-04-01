What's the story

Antioxidants are crucial compounds that protect the body from oxidative stress and free radicals.

Including antioxidant-rich foods in your pantry can help promote overall health and wellness.

Not only are these foods healthy, but they're also extremely versatile, making them easy to include in all kinds of meals.

Here, we take a look at some key antioxidant-rich foods that should be a staple in every healthy pantry.