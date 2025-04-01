Why amaranth is a game-changer: 5 surprising health benefits
A lesser-known grain, amaranth has been garnering a lot of attention lately for its amazing health benefits.
This ancient grain is loaded with nutrients and offers a range of benefits that can improve overall well-being.
From improving heart health to aiding digestion, amaranth makes for a versatile addition to any diet.
Here, we list five hidden health benefits of amaranth that make it a must-have.
Protein power
Rich source of protein
Amaranth stands out as an excellent source of plant-based protein. It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source.
This makes it particularly beneficial for vegetarians and vegans who may struggle to get enough protein from their diets.
Including amaranth in meals can help support muscle growth and repair, while providing sustained energy throughout the day.
Fiber boost
High in fiber content
The fiber content in amaranth is quite high, which helps in promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation.
A fiber-rich diet can also regulate blood sugar levels and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.
By including amaranth in your meals, you can benefit from improved digestive health and better control over your blood sugar levels.
Antioxidant richness
Packed with antioxidants
Amaranth is loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants are key players in protecting cells from damage by free radicals, possibly lowering the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.
Regularly including antioxidant-rich foods such as amaranth can lead to long-term health benefits.
Heart helper
Supports heart health
The nutrients present in amaranth play a crucial role in maintaining heart health.
It is rich in magnesium that relaxes blood vessels and keeps blood pressure in check.
Also, the phytosterols present in it may help in reducing the cholesterol levels, thus further promoting cardiovascular health.
Including amaranth in a balanced diet can help keep your heart healthy.
Gluten-free choice
Gluten-free alternative
For the gluten intolerant and those with celiac disease, finding the right grains can be tough.
However, amaranth makes an excellent gluten-free option, without skimping on nutrition or taste.
Its versatility makes it a great addition to porridge or baked goods, while delivering the essential nutrients required for proper health management among those avoiding gluten-containing foods entirely.