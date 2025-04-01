Old coffee grounds? Here's how to reuse them
What's the story
Most of the time, old coffee grounds find their way to the trash but they can actually be used for a lot of practical purposes, saving you money and waste.
When re-used, coffee grounds can beautify your garden, clean your home, and even spruce up your personal care routine.
Here are some budget-friendly ways to use old coffee grounds effectively.
Garden boost
Enrich your garden soil
Coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, so they make an excellent addition to compost piles or straight into garden soil.
They help improve soil structure, and provide essential nutrients for plants.
Sprinkling used coffee grounds around plants can also deter pests like slugs and snails.
Mixing them with other organic matter ensures a balanced nutrient supply for your garden without spending extra on fertilizers.
Home cleanser
Natural cleaning scrub
The coarse texture of coffee grounds makes them an effective natural scrub for cleaning pots, pans, and surfaces.
They can help you remove stubborn stains without scratching delicate surfaces.
Simply mix the used grounds with a bit of water or soap to create a paste-like consistency for scrubbing tasks around the house.
Fresh scent
Odor neutralizer
We all know how good coffee grounds are at absorbing smells.
Leaving a bowl of dried, used coffee grounds in the refrigerator or freezer will help neutralize unwanted odors.
Keeping some in shoes or closets can keep these areas smelling fresh without having to resort to commercial deodorizers.
Personal care
Skin exfoliant
Used coffee grounds make for an amazing exfoliant due to their gritty texture. When mixed with coconut oil or honey, they make a perfect natural scrub.
This scrub removes dead skin cells and leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth.
This easy DIY skincare solution is also much cheaper than pre-packaged exfoliants.
Creative use
Crafting projects
For those who love crafting, you can use old coffee grounds as a natural dye for paper or fabric projects.
They give items an antique look without the use of chemical dyes.
They also add texture when mixed into homemade candles or soaps. This provides them with both aesthetic appeal and a subtle fragrance at no extra cost.