What's the story

The cumulative market valuation of six of the top 10 firms in India took a massive hit last week. The total loss stood at ₹78,166.08 crore.

The decline was mainly spearheaded by Reliance Industries, mirroring the trend in the equity market.

During the week, the BSE benchmark Sensex slipped by 609.51 points or 0.74%, while Nifty declined by 166.65 points or 0.66%.