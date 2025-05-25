LIC has set Guinness World Record for selling insurance policies
What's the story
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has set a new Guinness World Record by selling an unprecedented number of life insurance policies in a single day.
On January 20, 2025, the company issued over 588,000 policies across India through its extensive network of agents.
This remarkable achievement was made possible by the 'Mad Million Day' initiative led by LIC's MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty.
Agent productivity
Record-breaking day for LIC's agents
On this historic day, as many as 452,839 LIC agents successfully completed and issued an astounding 588,107 life insurance policies across India.
This monumental effort set a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry in just 24 hours.
The achievement was officially recognized by Guinness World Records in a statement released by LIC.
Company statement
Commitment to financial protection
LIC's record-breaking achievement is a "powerful validation" of the company's agents' dedication, skill, and tireless work ethic.
The company said that this accomplishment reflects its deep commitment toward providing vital financial protection to customers and their families.
Mohanty expressed gratitude to all customers, agents, and employees for making 'Mad Million Day' historic.