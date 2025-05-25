What's the story

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has set a new Guinness World Record by selling an unprecedented number of life insurance policies in a single day.

On January 20, 2025, the company issued over 588,000 policies across India through its extensive network of agents.

This remarkable achievement was made possible by the 'Mad Million Day' initiative led by LIC's MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty.