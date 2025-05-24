The RBI has now introduced the 'Payments Regulatory Board Regulations, 2025,' which require the PRB to meet at least twice a year.

PRB may invite experts from different fields, like payment and settlement systems, IT, and law, to its meetings.

These experts can be invited as permanent or ad-hoc invitees. The Principal Legal Advisor of the RBI will be a permanent invitee to these meetings.

This move is aimed at bringing diverse perspectives into the board's discussions and decisions.