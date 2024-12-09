Relocated recently? Here's how to update your Flipkart address
Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform, lets its customers update their delivery addresses in a matter of seconds. The whole process is pretty simple and can be done through the user's account settings. If you're a frequent Flipkart shopper who's recently moved to a new city, here's how you can update your delivery address.
Understanding delivery addresses on Flipkart
The delivery address on Flipkart is the place where customers opt to get their orders. This information usually contains the recipient's name, contact number, and complete address with details like locality, city, state, PIN code, and any other landmarks or instructions. It is important that this information is accurate to avoid delivery issues or delays.
Adding or modifying your delivery address
To change the delivery address on Flipkart, you need to follow these steps: Visit Flipkart app and log in to your account. Click on the "Account" option at the bottom of the screen, scroll down to "Account Settings" category, and tap on "Saved Addresses." Here, you can either add a new address or edit an existing one by clicking on three dots given next to it.
Changing delivery address after placing an order
If you've already placed an order but want to change the delivery address, here's how you can do it: Visit Flipkart app, head over to the "Account" section, tap on "Orders" banner, and select the order for which you want to change the delivery address. Click on "Edit Order," select "I want to change the delivery address," tap on "Add a new address," and save changes. However, this is only possible before the order has been shipped.