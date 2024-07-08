In brief Simplifying... In brief CMF has unveiled its Phone 1, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone, with a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP primary camera, also offers a customizable rear panel and operates on Android 14.

It supports 33W charging, 2TB expandable storage, and includes features like an in-screen fingerprint sensor and ChatGPT integration.

They will be sold on Flipkart

CMF launches Phone 1 in India, price starts at ₹15,999

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 pm Jul 08, 202403:10 pm

What's the story The much-awaited CMF Phone 1, has finally been launched in the Indian market. It is up for grabs in two storage variants, and its price starts at ₹15,999. Its sale will commence on July 12 at 12pm IST via Flipkart. The company has also introduced the Buds Pro 2 earbuds and Watch Pro 2 smartwatch on our shores.

Tech specs

Key features and specifications

The CMF Phone 1 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with a Mali-G615 GPU. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, supporting expandable storage of up to 2TB via microSD card.

Hardware

Battery and camera setup

The CMF Phone 1 features a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. This specification matches the battery capacity of the Nothing Phone (2a) but offers slightly slower charging. The phone houses a 50MP primary camera with EIS support, and a portrait lens with 2x zoom. There is also a 16MP front snapper for selfies and video chats.

Design and OS

Customizable design and operating system

The CMF Phone 1 offers a customizable rear panel with interchangeable panels in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange color options. The phone operates on the Android 14 system and comes with ChatGPT integration. Additional features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port among others.

Cost

Pricing and offers

The CMF Phone 1 costs ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, and ₹17,999 for the 8GB/256GB version. The two versions can be bought at ₹14,999 and ₹16,999 with special bank deals as part of an introductory offer. Limited units of the Phone 1 will be up for grabs at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru on July 9.The first 100 buyers will get CMF Buds free of cost.

Buds

CMF Buds Pro 2 costs ₹4,299

The CMF Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones are equipped with a dual-driver system. They flaunt Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, Dirac Opteo-backed sound, and support up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). The buds pack 60mAh batteries each, while the charging case carries a 460mAh unit. Users get a total battery life of up to 43 hours. They come in Blue, Light Gray, Dark Gray, and Orange colors.

Smartwatch

CMF Watch Pro 2 starts at ₹4,999

CMF Watch Pro 2 comes with interchangeable bezels and straps. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on screen and over 100 pre-installed watch faces. The device supports over 120 sports modes, Bluetooth calling, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and menstrual cycle tracking. The watch has a claimed battery life of up to 11 days. It is available in Ash Gray, Dark Gray, Orange, and Blue color options.