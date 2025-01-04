China downplays HMPV virus outbreak, calls it 'winter occurrence'
What's the story
China has responded to reports of an increase in instances of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, in the country, dismissing it as an annual seasonal occurrence.
The respiratory illness, which has flu and COVID-19-like symptoms, has prompted heightened awareness across the globe.
The response came after posts on social media were inundated with images and videos of people wearing masks in Chinese hospitals, similar to the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.
Official statement
Chinese government addresses HMPV concerns
Addressing the growing concerns, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said that "respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season."
She also reassured citizens and tourists, saying, "I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China," adding that "It is safe to travel in China."
India's stance
India responds to HMPV outbreak in China
India, which was hit hard by COVID-19, has also swung into action.
Dr. Atul Goel of India's Directorate General of Health Services asked people not to panic over HMPV's spread in China.
He explained that "metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes the common cold," adding that it could cause flu-like symptoms in vulnerable groups like the very old and very young.
Health update
No significant increase in respiratory outbreaks in India
Further, Dr. Goel said that according to December 2024 data, there has been no major increase in respiratory outbreaks in India. He said no large number of cases has been reported from Indian institutions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to release a statement on the HMPV outbreak in China.
Neither Beijing nor the WHO has declared a state of emergency over this virus.
Regional vigilance
Neighboring countries monitor HMPV outbreak closely
However, as a precaution, countries bordering China are closely monitoring the situation.
Hong Kong has reported a handful of HMPV cases.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control, HMPV impacts people of all ages but is more dangerous to young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
HMPV symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In severe cases, it may cause bronchitis or pneumonia.