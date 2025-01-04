What's the story

China has responded to reports of an increase in instances of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, in the country, dismissing it as an annual seasonal occurrence.

The respiratory illness, which has flu and COVID-19-like symptoms, has prompted heightened awareness across the globe.

The response came after posts on social media were inundated with images and videos of people wearing masks in Chinese hospitals, similar to the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.