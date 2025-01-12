What's the story

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that more than 22 million children in the country are out of school.

Sharif made the shocking disclosure at the "International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" in Islamabad.

Sharif emphasized the need for Muslim nations to prioritize girls' education as women make up over half of Pakistan's population but have a literacy rate of just 49%.