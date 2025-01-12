Over 22 million children out of school in Pakistan: PM
What's the story
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that more than 22 million children in the country are out of school.
Sharif made the shocking disclosure at the "International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" in Islamabad.
Sharif emphasized the need for Muslim nations to prioritize girls' education as women make up over half of Pakistan's population but have a literacy rate of just 49%.
Gender gap
PM Sharif highlights gender disparity in education
Sharif highlighted that nearly 22.8 million children aged between five and 16 remain out of school, with girls disproportionately affected.
He stressed on how they could lift themselves and their families out of poverty and contribute to the global economy.
"Denying education to girls is tantamount to denying them their voice and choice while depriving them of their right to a bright future," Sharif said at the conference.
Advocacy
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai advocates for girls' education
International representatives from Muslim-majority countries, including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, attended the conference.
Yousafzai took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her excitement about joining global leaders at the conference.
She said she would speak about the importance of protecting girls' rights to education and holding the Taliban accountable for their treatment of Afghan women and girls.
Declaration
Islamabad Declaration commits to empowering girls through education
The summit ended with the signing of the Islamabad Declaration, which highlights a common commitment by Muslim countries to empower girls through education.
The declaration will be submitted to the United Nations as a common goal for the Ummah (Muslim community).
An International Partnership Agreement was also signed by representatives at the conference, committing to advance girls' education across the world.