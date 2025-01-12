Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers in Russia
What's the story
Ukraine has claimed that it has captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region.
This is the first time Ukraine has captured North Korean soldiers alive since they joined the conflict last year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the capture on social media, adding that the soldiers were apprehended by Ukraine's special forces and are being interrogated by the SBU domestic intelligence agency in Kyiv.
Interrogation process
Captured soldiers' interrogation and identity details revealed
The SBU also released a video of the two men in hospital beds—one with bandaged hands and the other with a bandaged jaw.
The interrogation is being conducted in Korean with the help of South Korea's National Intelligence Service.
The SBU said one of the captured soldiers claimed he was sent to Russia for training, not combat.
The other soldier, who answered in writing due to his injured jaw, identified himself as a scout sniper.
Identity disclosure
Evidence of North Korea's involvement in Russia-Ukraine war
The SBU gave details of their identities, noting that one soldier carried a Russian military ID card issued in another person's name, while the other had no documents.
The ID card was reportedly issued to a 26-year-old man from Russia's Tyva region.
The SBU said this evidence proves North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Presidential address
Zelenskyy's statement on North Korean soldiers' capture
President Zelenskyy stressed on how difficult it is to capture North Koreans alive, accusing that "Russians and other North Korean soldiers finish off their wounded" to hide evidence of North Korea's involvement.
He said he plans to give media access to these prisoners of war, adding "The world needs to know what is happening."
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga urged more pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang, calling the captured men "regular DPRK troops, not mercenaries."
Conflict update
Russia claims control over village, Ukraine reports attacks
In related developments, Russia claimed to have taken control of a village near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's military said it repelled several Russian attacks in the region but did not confirm losing control of any specific locations.
Meanwhile, both countries have also been conducting drone attacks across various regions, causing damage but no reported casualties.
The situation remains tense as both sides continue military operations amid ongoing international scrutiny over foreign involvement in the conflict.