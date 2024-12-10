Amazon Autos is currently limited to 48 cities

You can now buy a car on Amazon

What's the story Amazon has officially entered the online car sales industry with the launch of its new e-commerce platform, Amazon Autos. The innovative business model lets customers explore, select, and purchase new vehicles. The service is currently available in 48 US cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The company plans to expand its reach by adding more cities and partnering with more auto manufacturers in 2025.

User-friendly platform

A seamless car shopping experience

Amazon Autos is built to fit perfectly into the Amazon e-commerce ecosystem. The platform lets shoppers filter their vehicle search by model, trim, color, and features from participating dealers. In a unique touch, customers can even secure financing and complete paperwork electronically via the Amazon Autos site. Once payment is done, they can schedule a pick-up time for their new vehicle from the dealership.

Services

Amazon Autos only sells new cars

When vehicles are listed on Amazon Autos, the local dealer will be recognized as the seller of record. The platform also plans to manage trade-ins. Unlike other online car sales platforms such as AutoTrader, Carvana, and Carmax that primarily deal in used vehicles, Amazon Autos will only offer new cars. The company has announced plans to introduce leasing and expanded financing options next year.