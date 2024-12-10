Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes's new open-air speedster, the PureSpeed, is a unique blend of F1 tech and aggressive design.

It's roofless, powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine, and can hit 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

The interior is a luxurious mix of carbon fiber and leather, and it comes with advanced features like active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension, and a high-tech communication system. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Only 250 units of the car will be made

Mercedes's first-ever Mythos is an open-air speedster with F1 tech

By Mudit Dube 05:36 pm Dec 10, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the PureSpeed speedster, the first model in its exclusive Mythos series. First introduced as a near-production concept in May 2024, the vehicle has now been launched with minimal changes and enhanced details. With only 250 units available globally, this speedster is set to be a coveted item among car enthusiasts.

Design elements

PureSpeed's design and features

Though the PureSpeed is based on the AMG SL 63 4Matic, it features some unique design elements. It retains the basic proportions of the SL, but introduces a more aggressive and aerodynamic design language. The traditional AMG Panamericana grille has been replaced with a shark-nose face featuring a central air vent with AMG lettering and side vents.

Unique features

PureSpeed's distinctive roofless design

The most distinctive feature of the PureSpeed is its roofless design. Unlike the SL 63, it ditches the A-pillar and windscreen, going for a wind deflector and an F1-inspired Halo safety device. To protect the cockpit from bad weather, you can attach a detachable cover to the fenders. The rear of this speedster features an extended deck and pronounced rear end housing rollover bars.

Performance specs

PureSpeed's performance and interior

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine from the AMG SL 63, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and fully variable all-wheel drive. It produces an astonishing 577hp/800Nm. The company says PureSpeed can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 315km/h - same as the SL 63's performance.

Advanced specs

Advanced features and interior design

The PureSpeed also boasts advanced aerodynamics with active flaps for downforce, making up for the missing roof. Standard features include AMG adaptive suspension, semi-active roll control, rear-axle steering, and a front axle lift system for better ground clearance. The cabin design is similar to that of the AMG SL with a portrait-oriented screen that can be tilted. The interior is all carbon fiber and leather finishes, including an exclusive IWC clock on the dashboard.

Tech features

PureSpeed's communication and entertainment features

Each PureSpeed car features helmets and an intercom system to communicate with other occupants, which can also be connected to a smartphone for calls and music. The car is also equipped with a 1,170W Burmester 3D sound system. It features 21-inch forged aluminium wheels with carbon fiber covers and an extendable rear spoiler. An active aerodynamic element is concealed in the underbody, adding downforce on the front axle. The prices for PureSpeed are yet to be revealed.