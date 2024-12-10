Summarize Simplifying... In short Xiaomi's new YU7 SUV, with design elements reminiscent of Ferrari Purosangue and McLaren, is a commanding presence on the road.

YU7 SUV will go official in 2025

Did Xiaomi just copy Ferrari Purosangue? The YU7 SUV explained

By Mudit Dube 09:46 am Dec 10, 2024

What's the story Xiaomi is poised to make a major entry into the electric vehicle (EV) space with its second production model, the YU7 SUV. The tech-forward SUV, which looks a lot like its predecessor, the SU7 sedan, will launch in mid-2025. This highly anticipated model has garnered significant attention for its design language, which appears to borrow heavily from two iconic European brands: Ferrari and McLaren.

Design inspiration

YU7 SUV: A unique blend of design influences

The design of the YU7 SUV is a unique mix of various influences. Its profile closely resembles that of the Ferrari Purosangue, complete with pronounced wheel arches and sculpted rear haunches. Up front, the vehicle gets McLaren-inspired 750S-style LED headlights, while the rear sports full-width LED taillights and a ducktail spoiler similar to an Aston Martin model. This isn't particularly surprising, given that Xiaomi's debut EV, the SU7 sedan, closely resembled the Porsche Taycan.

Vehicle dimensions

YU7 SUV: A closer look at the specifications

The YU7 SUV comes in at 4,999mm long, 1,996mm wide, and 1,600mm tall with a 3,000mm wheelbase. These dimensions are pretty similar to those of its predecessor, the SU7 sedan. However, the new model is taller by 145mm making it more commanding on the road.

Expected features

YU7 SUV: Anticipated interior features and performance

While Xiaomi hasn't unveiled the interior of the YU7 SUV, we expect it to sport a 16.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and rear-passenger displays. The vehicle will also offer advanced autonomous driving capabilities, as suggested by a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor. Documents released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveal that the YU7 will be powered by a dual-motor setup with a combined output of around 691hp.

Market positioning

YU7 SUV: Battery and pricing details

The YU7 will be powered by CATL's battery pack, although Xiaomi has not revealed the exact specs. Despite the larger frame, the range of the vehicle is expected to be similar to that of the SU7 sedan. Chinese media reports suggest a starting price range of ¥250,000-300,000 (₹30-35 lakh), positioning it as a direct competitor to Tesla Model Y. It also offers a significantly more affordable and eco-friendly alternative to the premium Ferrari Purosangue, which starts at ₹10.5 crore (ex-showroom).