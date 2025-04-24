Srinidhi Shetty reveals why she turned down 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Actor Srinidhi Shetty has confirmed that she was once considered for the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview, Shetty disclosed that she had auditioned for the part and received encouraging words from the makers.
However, she eventually turned down the offer over worries about her on-screen chemistry with her KGF co-actor Yash, who is also cast in the film as Raavan.
Decision
'If Yash plays Raavan and I will play Sita...'
Shetty said, "I did give a screen test and met them for Ramayana. I remember preparing three scenes very nicely. They also had a great response and loved my test."
"At that time, only KGF 2 had been released, and our pair was a hit. People were loving the pair. And this whole Ramayana thing happened within two months. I had this feeling that if he plays Raavan and I will play Sita, then we will be opposite na."
Support
Shetty expressed support for Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita
Shetty also claimed that audiences would have seen them together with so much love, and then having to digest them as rivals might have been a strange transition.
Despite refusing the role, she was all praise for Sai Pallavi, who has been roped in to play Sita in the film.
She said, "I think that Sai Pallavi is a great choice and I would love to see her as Sita in the movie."
Cast and release
'Ramayana' boasts a star-studded cast and a November 2026 release
The Tiwari-helmed Ramayana movie boasts of a star-studded cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.
And, in addition to starring in Ramayana, Yash is co-producing the film under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. He is collaborating with Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios on this ambitious project.
The highly anticipated movie is set to release in November 2026.