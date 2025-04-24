What's the story

Actor Srinidhi Shetty has confirmed that she was once considered for the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview, Shetty disclosed that she had auditioned for the part and received encouraging words from the makers.

However, she eventually turned down the offer over worries about her on-screen chemistry with her KGF co-actor Yash, who is also cast in the film as Raavan.