What's the story

Robert Downey Jr. took to social media recently to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor, who is taking on the role of Doctor Doom, posted the image while reading Jeremy Renner's memoir, My Next Breath.

His post was captioned, "Reading Renner's book and feeling stronger already... What a journey to wisdom...very instructive...a must read!"