RDJ praises Jeremy Renner; will Hawkeye return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?
What's the story
Robert Downey Jr. took to social media recently to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday.
The actor, who is taking on the role of Doctor Doom, posted the image while reading Jeremy Renner's memoir, My Next Breath.
His post was captioned, "Reading Renner's book and feeling stronger already... What a journey to wisdom...very instructive...a must read!"
Actor's response
'At least we know how this story ends'
Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Avengers series, was quick to support Downey in the comments. He wrote, "Long way from the ICU.... At least we know how this story ends my brother. Love you."
The actors' banter happened on Instagram, where Downey's photo depicted him sitting in front of his trailer with a poster of Doctor Doom's comic book version that read, "Do not Knock. Trust yourself."
Memoir insights
Renner's memoir chronicles his recovery journey
In his memoir, My Next Breath, Renner chronicles recovery from a near-fatal accident in January 2023.
The recent social media interaction has reignited fan hopes that he will return to the MCU as Hawkeye.
Although RDJ's post might have been a simple shout-out to a fellow actor, many netizens are taking it as a good sign.
Recently, Renner revealed that he received an "insult offer" for Hawkeye Season 2, which he turned down as it involved a huge pay cut.
Payment controversy
Renner turned down 'Hawkeye 2' because of salary dispute
Renner asked why he was being paid less for a second season, saying, "I'm like, 'I'm sorry. Why did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over (referring to his snow-plow accident)?'"
He explained he didn't ask for more but for his first season's salary to be matched.
A Disney insider refuted Renner's claims but didn't give any details.
Meanwhile, full cast of Doomsday isn't out yet, so there's still a chance for a few returns.